× Expand IMAX, Warner Bros. When twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return home after years away, they find a new danger lurking deeper than they expected. See Sinners in IMAX! And remember, if it’s Filmed For IMAX®, it is meant to be seen in IMAX.

April 17 – April 23

If it’s Filmed For IMAX®, it is meant to be seen in IMAX.

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: "Sinners."

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.