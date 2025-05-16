× Expand IMAX, WB Studios, Proximity Media The hottest movie of the year returns to the biggest screen. Sinners returns to IMAX for a special limited engagement starting May 16th!

Back in IMAX!

May 16 – May 18

If it’s Filmed For IMAX®, it is meant to be seen in IMAX.

At the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater, Sinners will feature select sequences in the IMAX-exclusive 1.43:1 aspect ratio, providing more picture than any other non-IMAX screen.

From Ryan Coogler—director of “Black Panther” and “Creed”—and starring Michael B. Jordan comes a new vision of fear: "Sinners."

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.