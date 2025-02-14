Sip, Snack and Stitch: A Valentine’s Day Leather Keychain Workshop

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

In this interactive workshop, couples will stitch their own genuine leather keychains. This class is perfect for couples looking to try something new!

Guided by your leatherwork instructor, Katheryn Hande, you’ll learn essential leatherworking techniques, including using stitching chisels, hand-stitching and finishing leather edges. Couples can add a personal touch by including a handwritten note that can be stitched inside, turning their creation into a one-of-a-kind treasure. You’ll leave with two beautifully crafted matching keychains to celebrate your relationship.

You each have the choice of color: black, brown or red.

All materials are included, as well as complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and appetizers to enjoy while you work. Feel free to BYO bottle of wine with you, we will provide you with glasses.

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.