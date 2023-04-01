Sip TN Chattanooga

The Sip TN Chattanooga wine festival, presented by Tennessee Farm Winegrowers Alliance and the Chattanooga Market, will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 12-4 p.m. EST at First Horizon Pavilion.

Wineries and vineyards will be traveling from across the state of Tennessee to showcase their best wines, as well as other products. Festival-goers will be able to taste various wines, meads and ciders as well as enjoy local eats, artisans and live music.

General admission tickets are $45 and designated driver tickets are $10. Sip TN is a 21 and over only event, and a valid photo I.D. and ticket will be required for entry. This event is rain or shine, and parking will be available. As vendors will be onsite selling food and beverages, no outside food or drink is allowed.

Find more information and buy tickets at siptn.com/chattanooga. The event address is 1801 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN, 37048.

