Sips and Dips with Eric Turner

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spend your Wednesday evening enjoying live music on the patio! E.T. is a veteran of the Chattanooga music scene, playing with Baybee Invincible, Ion Prophecy and The Unsatisfied. Join us for a night of acoustic rock & roll for your soul.

In addition to the tunes enjoy $4 glasses of house wine and $6 pimento cheese and pita, smoked salmon dip or hummus.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

