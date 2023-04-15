× Expand River City Company Rock the Riverfront's final weekend will feature Sips of Latin America, a Central and South American drink festival.

R﻿ock the Riverfront returns for the 2nd year in Downtown Chattanooga! The month-long event features music, entertainment and culture, highlight the best of the best in Chattanooga!

C﻿ome and enjoy “Los Trompos” (“Spinning Tops” in Spanish), eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes. The colorful surfaces of each top are created in part by fabric woven in a traditional Mexican style. The fabric is stretched over the modules to amuse several people at once.

S﻿ips of Latin America will be the feature of the event on Saturday April 15th from 12pm - 4pm. Explore the unique tastes of Latin America. Purchase a ticket to sample 10+ alcoholic and non-alcoholic traditional Latin American beverages from a diverse set of vendors. A full list of vendors will be provided to attendees prior to the event!

R﻿ock the Riverfront is free to attend for all to enjoy! Food Trucks and other artist vendors will be on site with items available for purchase. Participants of Sips of Latin America must be 21+ and have a valid ID.

For full event details, visit www.rivercitycompany.com/rock