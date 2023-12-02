× Expand Auburndale Group REI DECEMBER CONTENT - 2 Bring your loved ones, invite your friends, and join us in spreading holiday cheer, one sweet moment at a time. Let's make this season brighter together!We look forward to seeing you there and celebrating the magic of the holidays with Santa and sweets. Don't miss out on this delightful event! 🎄📸🎉

🎅 Sips with Santa! 🍭

Get ready to indulge in a festive wonderland of delights as we bring you the ultimate holiday treat! Join us for a heartwarming gathering filled with sweet memories and good deeds.

🍫 What to Expect:

- Meet and greet with Santa Claus himself, the jolly old man of the season.

- Sip on delightful hot cocoa, the perfect warm companion for a cozy winter's day.

- Dive into our delectable sweets bar, featuring an array of mouthwatering treats that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

- Capture the magic with photos of your family and friends, creating cherished memories to treasure.

- Spread joy and goodwill by participating in our toy and food drive. We invite you to bring a toy or canned food item, which will be donated to those in need. In return, you'll receive a heartwarming photo keepsake.