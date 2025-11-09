Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera

to

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Asheville based Skysail Theatre brings their new musical “Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera” to the Chattanooga Fringe Festival, hosted by Barking Legs Theater. Siren melodies mingle with an original electronic score to create a unique soundscape spanning folklore and science fiction. Audience members embark on a journey into uncharted galaxies with a young spacefarer seeking to answer an ancient call. Follow as she encounters a mythical oceanic planet with an ominous guardian, and discover what the fates have in store for two unlikely lovers connected by sea, space and song.

Two performances:

Nov 7th at 7pm - Barking Legs Stage

Nov 9th at 5pm - Redbud Stage

Info

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera - 2025-11-09 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera - 2025-11-09 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera - 2025-11-09 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera - 2025-11-09 17:00:00 ical