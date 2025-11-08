Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera
Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Skysail Theatre
Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera
Asheville based Skysail Theatre presents their new musical “Sirenum: A Lesbian Folk Opera” at the Chattanooga Fringe Festival, hosted by Barking Legs Theater. Siren melodies mingle with an original electronic score to create a unique soundscape spanning folklore and science fiction. Audience members embark on a journey into uncharted galaxies with a young spacefarer seeking to answer an ancient call. Follow as she encounters a mythical oceanic planet with an ominous guardian, and discover what the fates have in store for two unlikely lovers connected by sea, space and song.
Updated performance dates:
Nov 7th at 7pm
Nov 8th at 8:30pm