SK8 Night at The Commons

Grab your trusty roller skates (or rent a pair onsite from Dazey Skate Company), and join your friends at Collegedale’s SK8 Night on Tuesday, November 12th. Hosted by Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department, the event will be held from 5pm until 8pm at The Commons on Swinyar Drive. Admittance is free for everyone.

The Frozen Frenzy will have shaved ice, frozen lemonade and snacks available for purchase when skaters need a break. SK8 Night not only offers a night of fun, but also provides a low-impact, low-intensity aerobic exercise for skaters of all ages – making roller skating both fun and healthy.

Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor Christina Clark said that as a former Roller Derby girl, these nights bring back great memories of being on the skating rink.

“Sk8 Nights are such a blast to offer to the community,” stated Clark. “We love seeing the new skaters learning from those who have been skating since the 1970s. We have all ages together enjoying the same activities under one roof.”

For more information about SK8 Night, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.