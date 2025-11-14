SK8 Night Happening at The Commons in Collegedale

COLLEGEDALE, TN (November 12, 2025) ––Grab your trusty roller skates (or rent a pair onsite from Dazey Skate Company), and join your friends for a night of skating, music, and fun at Collegedale’s SK8 Night. Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department will host this free event on Friday, November 14th, from 5pm until 8pm, at The Commons located at 4750 Swinyar Drive.

The Frozen Frenzy food truck will be on-site for treats and drinks to replenish and rehydrate the skaters. SK8 Night not only offers a night of fun, but also provides a low-impact, low-intensity aerobic exercise for skaters of all ages – making roller skating both fun and healthy.

Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor Christina Clark said that as a former Roller Derby girl, these nights bring back great memories of being on the track and the days of parties at the skating rink.

“Sk8 Nights are such a blast to offer to the community,” stated Clark. “We love seeing the new skaters learning from those who have been skating since the 1970s. We have all ages together enjoying the same activities under one roof.”

For more information about SK8 Night, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.

