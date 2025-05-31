Skate Station 2025

Skate Station is back for 2025!

That's right, we are taking over the dome building at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and turning it into a nostalgic roller rink! With an event calendar full of themed parties, workshops, and special events - there is sure to be something for everyone!

Hours of Operations:

Thursday 2-9pm

Friday 2-10pm

Saturday 2-10pm

Sunday 2-7pm

We are available for private parties Monday-Wednesday or 11am-1pm on the weekends. To inquire about booking a private party please email Randi@dazeyskate.com.