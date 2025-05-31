Skate Station 2025
Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Skate Station is back for 2025!
That's right, we are taking over the dome building at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and turning it into a nostalgic roller rink! With an event calendar full of themed parties, workshops, and special events - there is sure to be something for everyone!
Hours of Operations:
Thursday 2-9pm
Friday 2-10pm
Saturday 2-10pm
Sunday 2-7pm
We are available for private parties Monday-Wednesday or 11am-1pm on the weekends. To inquire about booking a private party please email Randi@dazeyskate.com.