Skate Station 2025

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Skate Station is back for 2025!

That's right, we are taking over the dome building at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and turning it into a nostalgic roller rink! With an event calendar full of themed parties, workshops, and special events - there is sure to be something for everyone!

Hours of Operations:

Thursday 2-9pm

Friday 2-10pm

Saturday 2-10pm

Sunday 2-7pm

We are available for private parties Monday-Wednesday or 11am-1pm on the weekends. To inquire about booking a private party please email Randi@dazeyskate.com.

Info

Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs, Sports
