FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE "Skeletons, Scarecrows & Stardust" - A Horrifying Drag Brunch Extravaganza!

Chattanooga, tn - The eerie and enigmatic drag community, in sinister partnership with No Hard Feelings Bar, invites you to a brunch event of the otherworldly kind - "Skeletons, Scarecrows & Stardust." Brace yourselves for a hauntingly delightful experience on October 22 at 11am.

Brought to you from the depths of the underworld, this event will summon mystical drag performances that promise to leave you under a spell. No Hard Feelings Bar will be cloaked in a shroud of supernatural ambiance, where the ethereal essence of Halloween melds with the mysterious art of drag. Attendees can expect a fusion of spine-chilling drag performances, unearthly delights, and a sprinkle of eerie Halloween spirit.

Event Details:Date: October 22, 2023

Tickets: $15 general admission (21 and up)

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: No Hard Feelings Bar, 806 Broad Street, Chattanooga TN

Event Highlights:

Drag Brilliance: Experience a dazzling display of performances by our talented drag artists, as they bring the stage to life with their unique styles and creativity.

Gastronomic Delights: Indulge in a delectable brunch menu available for those who wish to indulge that will tantalize your taste buds and keep you energized for the enchanting show.

Halloween Magic: Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with spooky decorations and a bewitching ambiance that sets the stage for a truly magical experience.This event is a celebration of diversity, creativity, and community, bringing people together to revel in the joy of self-expression and artistic excellence. Proceeds support The Seed Theatre in their mission to support marginalized communities in Chattanooga

For more information and ticketing details, please visit theseedtheatre.org. Book your seat and join us for a morning of fabulous entertainment and extraordinary fun!

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Haley- Executive Director, The Seed Theatre706-280-0533 or elizabeth@b4ck.org