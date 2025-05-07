Slow Enneagram: Embrace Work That Lasts a Lifetime - 3-Week Series

× Expand Photo by Nick Abrams on Unsplash Photo by Nick Abrams on Unsplash

The Enneagram is a way into learning about yourself with depth and resonance. It's not only about the lens through which you see the world, though. You also learn how others see. These aren't labels meant to put you in a box either. They describe the box you're already living in.

With clarity and understanding we begin to see our behaviors in a new light. We begin to see the unconscious motivations behind many of those behaviors.

Why slow? There’s a lot to be said for slow. The tortoise beat the hare! We do enough things as fast as we can. When it comes to inner work, you need to take it easy at first.

This is slow work. But as we begin we will move fast through the nine types. There's no time to waste, even though this is a lifetime's work. Whether you’re a little familiar or not familiar at all, we’ll take it slow and do this right.

Week One: Overview of the Types

Week Two: Wings and Arrows

Week Three: The Passions and Using the Slow Enneagram as a Tool for Growth

Don't miss this 3-week course that teaches the Enneagram the way it was meant to be taught and experienced. This isn’t a cheap “know your type!” trick for cocktail conversation. This is a system for psychological and spiritual work. This is a powerful tool for serious self-awareness and profound personal growth.

Each class is 1.5 hours long.

When: Wednesdays on May 7, 14 and 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Why: Because we never stop growing and becoming. Because self work is the gift that keeps on giving to ourselves and everyone in our lives. Because understanding ourselves brings self-compassion, and self-compassion brings awareness and insight. And this in turn gives us compassion and insight into the important others we live and work with. Because there is nothing like the Enneagram for sound psychological work and personal growth.

More about the course process:

Teaching with discussion, self-reflection, some peer group activities, and lots of room for questions.

What you can expect from taking this course:

Shortcuts to self-awareness: arrive at hard to see self observations much more quickly

Learn how to use awareness to take practical action

Be knowledgeable with a complex system in a short amount of time

Meet others in community dedicated to the work

Discover and deepen entry points for sustained inner work

Transform your relationship with stress

Improve your communication skills with your kids, parents, or colleagues

Discounts for further coaching work with Chad

Cost: $147, includes course materials: all your reading and a journal

Free copy of Shock Point: The Enneagram in Burnout and Stress.

Free workbook to use for each class.

About Dr. Prevost:

Chad Prevost has advanced degrees in creative writing, literature, and theology. A poet, workshop leader, and entrepreneur, he has started and participated in literary arts communities in Atlanta, Austin, New York, Lisbon, Tuscany, and right here in Chattanooga. He is also a transformation coach, and has innovated writing processes to foster reflection and insight, narrative strength, and authentic voice since 2004. Chad supports the Oxford Comma.