Slow Stitching: Fabric and Thread Collage Art

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Start the new year by exploring the meditative and expressive art of Slow Stitching.

This hands-on class introduces the practice of creating fabric and thread collages, focusing on mindfulness and intention with every stitch. Combining textures, colors, and patterns, you'll create a unique textile piece that tells your story.

Perfect for all skill levels, slow stitching is a welcoming and relaxing way to engage with fabric art. You'll learn simple stitching techniques and how to layer fabrics and threads to craft a beautiful, one-of-a-kind collage.

All materials are provided, and you'll leave the class with a selection of fabric and thread supplies to continue your slow stitching journey at home. Discover the joy of creating at your own pace and the beauty of intentional, handmade art.

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.