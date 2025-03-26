Small Business Financial Mastery: Where Purpose Meets Profit - 3 Parter

× Expand Photo by Microsoft 365 on Unsplash via The Chattery

Transform your relationship with business finances in this powerful three-part series designed for leaders who want to create lasting impact. When you understand your numbers, you can focus on what truly matters – building relationships, creating memories, and living in purpose.

Our mission: help business owners make better decisions through financial clarity, empowering them to thrive and impact their families, employees, clients, and communities.

Course Overview:

Three 90-minute sessions to revolutionize your approach to business finances, allowing you to build a more efficient, profitable business that serves your purpose. The classes take place three Wednesdays in a row from 10 to 11:30 a.m. starting March 26.

Session 1: Bookkeeping Basics (March 26, 10-11:30 a.m.)

Move beyond number-tracking to understand how organized finances support your business mission. Learn to set up and maintain clear financial systems that provide the transparency needed for confident decision-making.

Session 2: Strategic Budgeting & Forecasting (April 2, 10-11:30 a.m.)

Transform your financial data into a roadmap for meaningful growth. Discover how thoughtful financial planning can fuel both profitability and purpose, while measuring what truly matters to your business's success.

Session 3: Cash Flow Workshop - Fueling Your Vision (April 9, 10-11:30 a.m.)

In this hands-on session, develop a cash flow system that supports your business's mission and values. Leave with a working plan that balances profitability with purpose.

What You'll Gain:

Clarity in financial decision-making

Tools to balance profit with purpose

Strategies for sustainable growth

Confidence in managing business finances

Framework for measuring both financial and impact

Who Should Attend:

Business owners and entrepreneurs ready to use financial clarity as a force for positive change. No prior financial expertise required – just bring your vision and willingness to learn.

Join us in building better businesses that make our world better. When you master your finances, you free yourself to focus on what matters most: your purpose.

About the teacher:

Jarred Bailey is the Founder and CEO of RightHand CFO, where he leads a thriving fractional CFO services firm dedicated to empowering business owners through financial clarity and strategic guidance. With over 15 years of diverse financial experience spanning wealth management, academia, and entrepreneurship, Jarred brings a unique blend of practical expertise and strategic vision to his role.

A two-time graduate of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, holding both a Master of Accountancy and a B.S. degrees in Finance and Accountancy, Jarred has consistently demonstrated excellence in both academic and professional settings. His career journey includes successful tenures at prestigious firms including LPL Financial, BancCard of America, and various financial institutions where he consistently exceeded performance benchmarks and drove innovative solutions.

As an educator and former Adjunct Professor at UTC, Jarred has a gift for making complex financial concepts accessible and actionable. His entrepreneurial spirit has led him to found multiple successful ventures, including Schedule Butler, showcasing his ability to build and scale businesses from the ground up.

At RightHand CFO, Jarred combines his extensive financial expertise with his passion for helping business owners make better decisions, creating lasting impact for families, employees, and communities. Under his leadership, the firm has rapidly expanded to serve multiple high-net-worth clients, delivering comprehensive financial strategy and planning services that drive both purpose and profit.