Up In Smoke Variety Show

Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Get ready for a night of fire performances, comedy, music, and more at the Up In Smoke Variety Show!

Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8:00pm, $15 Cover charge at the door with valid ID 21+

Amish Paradise Project (Weird Al Yankovic Tribute)

David Habel (comedian)

Marty Bartow (comedian)

Elijah Can (comedian)

Girl Day (Green Day Tribute Band)

Straight to the Stomach will setup outside for your munchies

Info

Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
4239948652
