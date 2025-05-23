× Expand Donald Posey Up In Smoke Variety Show

Get ready for a night of fire performances, comedy, music, and more at the Up In Smoke Variety Show!

Doors open at 7:30pm show starts at 8:00pm, $15 Cover charge at the door with valid ID 21+

Amish Paradise Project (Weird Al Yankovic Tribute)

David Habel (comedian)

Marty Bartow (comedian)

Elijah Can (comedian)

Girl Day (Green Day Tribute Band)

Straight to the Stomach will setup outside for your munchies