Mary Jane's Corner 7301 Lee Hwy 7301 Lee Hwy, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

This is Gonna be Lit !!! UP IN SMOKE with Live Music, Food Truck (for Munchies) & Green Vibes. Live music starts 8PM with Muddy Creek Coalition then BoLee brings the Groovy Beats. $15 cover charge at the door with valid ID 21+

Concerts & Live Music, Health & Wellness
4239948652
