Snapfest 420 Chattanooga

Come join us on April 20th for some good ol' Hempy fun at Renaissance Park!

Starting at 2pm, join the smoke sesh and learn all about the different applications of cannabis.

At 7:15 join us in a 420-themed parade from Renaissance Park to the Dark Roast.

At 8pm watch Killa Keys, Kindora, Dolphin Group and Natti Love Joys at the Dark Roast- $10 cover (tickets sold at the door)