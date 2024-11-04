Snow Night
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Join us for an evening of fun and kick off the Winter Playland season at CDM!
Members will have an exclusive playtime. In addition, themed activities will be available throughout the Museum. The café will be open and selling hot cocoa and special snow treats throughout the evening.
Event is free for members but registration is required.
