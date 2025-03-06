Soap Making 101

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Would you like to craft your own luxurious, skin-nourishing soaps?

Join this two-hour workshop where we will delve into the fascinating chemistry of soapmaking. You'll learn to skillfully blend oils and lye, resulting in the creation of five to six bars of soap of your very own. Please keep in mind that your handmade soap will require approximately one month to cure before it's ready for use, but don't worry—comprehensive instructions will be provided during the class.

This is a fully immersive, hands-on experience where we provide all the necessary utensils and safety equipment, ensuring your safety and enjoyment throughout the creative process.

About the instructor:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.