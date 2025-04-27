× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Join us for SOBI Social, a vibrant monthly gathering where vibes meet creativity, and community is culture. Held on the last Sunday of every month this is the spot to shop, create, and connect with Chattanooga’s coolest makers and artists.

What to Expect:

🛍️ Curated Vendor Market – Discover unique, handcrafted goods and art from talented local vendors.

🎨 Artist-Led Art Lounge – Each month, a featured artist takes over the space, leading an immersive creative experience.

🎶 Vibes & Community – Meet, build, and connect in a space made for creatives by creatives.

Art Lounge Artist: Emms Danielle

Ready to add some flair to your fits? Come learn how to crochet your very own custom trucker hat in this one-of-a-kind, hands-on workshop led by Emms Danielle. 20 trucker hats available – First Come, First Styled! Tools will be provided but feel to bring your own (4.0mm hook). Fun patches will also be available to personalize your piece.

This workshop is beginner and intermediate friendly, and if you just want to freestyle crochet and vibe in the space with us, you’re more than welcome too!

In Partnership with The Chattery. Art Lounge is provided through funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission ABC Grant and Arts Build.