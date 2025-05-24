× Expand Image by SOBI Connect Website Photos - sobi may Image by SOBI Connect

Join us for SOBI Social, a vibrant monthly gathering where vibes meet creativity, and community is culture. Held on the last Sunday of every month this is the spot to shop, create, and connect with Chattanooga’s coolest makers and artists.

What to Expect:

🛍️ Curated Vendor Market – Discover unique, handcrafted goods and art from talented local vendors.

🎨 Artist-Led Art Lounge – Each month, a featured artist takes over the space, leading an immersive creative experience.

🎶 Vibes & Community – Meet, build, and connect in a space made for creatives by creatives.

Art Lounge Artists: Erika Roberts (Poet) + Shio (Visual Artist)

Join us for a walk-up art and poetry experience that invites reflection, creation, and connection. Through words and paint, explore the intersections of humanity, environment, and healing. Write a poem, then watch it bloom into visual expression in real time.

In Partnership with The Chattery. Art Lounge is provided through funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission ABC Grant and Arts Build.