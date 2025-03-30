× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

SOBI Social, a vibrant monthly gathering where vibes meet creativity, and community is culture. Held on the last Sunday of every month this is the spot to shop, create, and connect with Chattanooga’s coolest makers and artists.

What to Expect:

Curated Vendor Market – Discover unique, handcrafted goods and art from talented local vendors. Vending information is below.

Artist-Led Art Lounge – Each month, a featured artist takes over the space, leading an immersive creative experience.

Vibes & Community – A space to connect and vibe in a welcoming atmosphere.

Art Lounge Artists: 2$ON + Zach Riddle

Discover a fun and unique way to showcase your creativity through this immersive experience. Collage Course is designed to inspire you to craft something imaginative and one-of-a-kind using materials like paint, ink, magazines, scraps, and other random items. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just starting out, this art activation provides a relaxed, free-form space to explore your ideas without the pressure of formal training. All materials are provided—just bring yourself and your creativity!

In Partnership with The Chattery

Art Lounge provided through funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission ABC Grant and Arts Build.

Please note: These events will take place on the last Sunday of every month in March, April, May and June. If you are interested in vending at one of these events, more information is here.