Social Security: Avoid Costly Mistakes - Free Workshop

Protect Your Legacy: Discover Crucial Estate Planning Tools At Our Upcoming Workshop!

During this class, we will offer clear, easy-to-understand guidance on complex topics like wills, trusts, probate, and tax implications—especially as laws and government policies continue to shift. Whether you’re just getting started or need to update an existing plan, this class provides valuable insights on how to avoid common pitfalls, minimize unnecessary expenses, and make informed decisions that can save your family time, money, and stress in the future. This is your opportunity to gain peace of mind and clarity in a supportive, educational environment.

You will leave with valuable answers that can help you safely navigate the estate planning process, such as:

-How rising national debt could significantly impact your tax burden in retirement.

-The advantages and disadvantages of the different types of Wills and Living Trusts.

-Are there ways to help reduce future taxes and transfer more wealth to your heirs.

-Why putting property in the name of your children could be a mistake.

-How to help avoid the skyrocketing costs of nursing homes.

-Estate Taxes are going back to “historical norms,” what does this mean for you?

-Which types of Powers of Attorney are best, and which ones could leave you powerless if you become disabled.

-How probate works and the best ways to help avoid it.

-How to help protect your home and savings if you end up in a nursing home.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Retirement Income Solutions LLC and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are not associated entities. Retirement Income Solutions LLC is a franchisee of the Retirement Income Source. The Retirement Income Source and Sound Income Strategies LLC are associated entities.