Socially Savvy Academy: Engagement Essentials

× Expand Photo by Julian Christ on Unsplash via The Chattery

Social Savvy is your ultimate guide to mastering the art of social media and self-promotion.

In this down-to-earth and engaging class, you’ll learn how to craft compelling content, connect authentically with your audience, and grow your online presence. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your approach, this class will equip you with the tools and confidence to elevate your brand and make a lasting impact in the digital world.

Topics include: developing a brand, knowing and growing your audience, keeping a consistent voice, creating & curating content, sponsored posts & brand collabs, along with utilizing social media management tools

About the instructor:

Carmen Joyce, a second-generation beekeeper, has propelled NoogaHoneyPot to remarkable heights since inception in 2020. Carmen harnesses her background as an educator to enrich and inspire a broad audience, teaching the nuances of beekeeping through classes, speaker events, and a vibrant social media presence (@noogahoneypot) with over 100,000 followers. Carmen is passionate about mentoring aspiring beekeepers and helping inspire those wanting to grow their ideas into a small business. Join Carmen at @noogahoneypot on her journey to share the hidden wonders of beekeeping.