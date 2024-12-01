Soddy-Daisy Christmas Parade

× Expand Deposit Photos Santa

Come and enjoy one of the holiday season’s favorite traditions as the City of Soddy-Daisy features their annual spectacular Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 1st. Over the years, hundreds of families have joined together on the first Sunday in December to watch the highly anticipated parade.

The parade will begin at 2:00pm and travel its traditional route on Dayton Pike from Harrison Lane to Sequoyah Road. County Commissioner and former Soddy-Daisy Commissioner Gene Shipley will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshall. Numerous floats will be featured along with marching bands, dancers, decorated vehicles, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Floats created by area churches, local businesses, and individual groups will compete for first place trophies in each respective category. To be eligible for judging, an American flag will need to be displayed on the float.

To assure the parade runs flawlessly, volunteers from the local Vietnam Veterans of America arrive early on the morning of the parade. The volunteers make sure everything is in place and organize the order of the floats, bands, and all the participants.

“We are truly happy to host one of the biggest attractions we have for our citizens and the whole community that make up the great City of Soddy-Daisy,” said Robert Cothran, President VVA 942, one of the parade’s lead organizers.

There is no charge to enter the parade, but donations to the Firefighters Association would be appreciated. Applications are available at Soddy-Daisy City Hall or on Soddy-Daisy’s website at www.soddy-daisy.org or at the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 942 website at www.vva942.com. For further information, contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.