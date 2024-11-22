Soddy-Daisy Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show

× Expand Riverworks Marketing Group New for 2024, NoogaLights at the Choo Choo will feature a Christmas walk-thru light show nightly from November 15th through December 31st. Showcasing an immersive family-friendly light show with nearly 1 million lights synchronized to holiday-specific music, NoogaLights at the Choo-Choo will become your newest family tradition.

The Soddy-Daisy light show is back for its second season with more lights, new animations, and bigger displays. Join us on select nights starting November 22 and going through December 29. Reinvisioned and improved, this Soddy-Daisy venue packs a lot of technology into this park.