Soddy-Daisy Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show

NoogaLights in Soddy Daisy 11651 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee 37379

The Soddy-Daisy light show is back for its second season with more lights, new animations, and bigger displays. Join us on select nights starting November 22 and going through December 29. Reinvisioned and improved, this Soddy-Daisy venue packs a lot of technology into this park.

NoogaLights in Soddy Daisy 11651 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee 37379
Kids & Family, Outdoor
