The City of Soddy-Daisy extends a special invitation to the public to join them on Saturday, July 6th, for their Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration . This event is a full day of celebration of community, patriotism, and fun, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Soddy-Daisy Chapter 942.

The Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and Fireworks Show is always a highly anticipated event, and the city has planned an incredible day for everyone. The festivities begin at 9am at the Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN.

Participants will enjoy a day filled with multiple food trucks, kids’ games, a petting zoo, and a wide variety of vendors offering unique and interesting items. The event will once again feature the ever-popular car show from 9am until 2pm. All of this will be accompanied with engaging family-friendly activities that each person can enjoy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. All activities and vendors will be available until the sun goes down. As the darkness falls, participants will be treated to a dazzling display of color and excitement when the city’s spectacular fireworks show begins. .

“We are excited to host the ever popular Independence Day Celebration in Soddy-Daisy,” said Robert Cothran, member of Vietnam Veterans of America Soddy-Daisy Chapter 942. “We invite the public to join us in this special day of food, fun, activities, and amazing fireworks.”

Applications for vendors are still being accepted. Forms can be found on the city’s website at soddy-daisy.org. Send applications to 9615 W Ridgetrail Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.

For questions or more information, email wcothran1@epbfi.com or contact Robert Cothran at 423-718-1735.