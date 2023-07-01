× Expand Cindi Sanden Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration

The City of Soddy-Daisy invites everyone to join them for their Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. This one-day event is a celebration of community, patriotism, and fun, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Soddy-Daisy Chapter 942 and supported by Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful.

The Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and fireworks show is a highly anticipated event, and the city has planned an incredible day for everyone. The celebration begins at 9am and will be held at Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379. The public is invited to a day filled with food trucks, kids’ games, an impressive car show, and a variety of vendors offering unique and interesting items. All of this will be accompanied by live music and engaging family-friendly activities that each person can enjoy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. As the sun sets and darkness falls, attendees should prepare to be amazed by the city’s spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the sky in a dazzling display of color and excitement.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendar and gather your friends and family for an unforgettable day at the Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and fireworks show,” said Cindi Sanden with Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful. “We look forward to seeing you at the Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration!”

For questions or more information, email independence-celebration@cbaip.org or go to Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration.