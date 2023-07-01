Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration

to

Soddy Lake on Dayton Pike 11312 Dayton Pike, City of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

The City of Soddy-Daisy invites everyone to join them for their Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 1st, 2023. This one-day event is a celebration of community, patriotism, and fun, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Soddy-Daisy Chapter 942 and supported by Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful.

The Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and fireworks show is a highly anticipated event, and the city has planned an incredible day for everyone. The celebration begins at 9am and will be held at Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379. The public is invited to a day filled with food trucks, kids’ games, an impressive car show, and a variety of vendors offering unique and interesting items. All of this will be accompanied by live music and engaging family-friendly activities that each person can enjoy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. As the sun sets and darkness falls, attendees should prepare to be amazed by the city’s spectacular fireworks show, lighting up the sky in a dazzling display of color and excitement.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss, so mark your calendar and gather your friends and family for an unforgettable day at the Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration and fireworks show,” said Cindi Sanden with Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful. “We look forward to seeing you at the Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration!”

For questions or more information, email independence-celebration@cbaip.org or go to Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration.

Info

Soddy Lake on Dayton Pike 11312 Dayton Pike, City of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
423-718-1735
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration - 2023-07-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration - 2023-07-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration - 2023-07-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration - 2023-07-01 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

June 14, 2023

Thursday

June 15, 2023

Friday

June 16, 2023

Saturday

June 17, 2023

Sunday

June 18, 2023

Monday

June 19, 2023

Tuesday

June 20, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours