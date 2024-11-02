Soddy Daisy Pie Festival

× Expand First Baptist Church - Soddy Daisy PieFestivalBCFront - 1 Logo

Join us for an exciting day of fall activities with toe-tapping music and tasty treats! With a new time of Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00pm, bring the whole family for a fun time together with food, games, and of course, our Pie Competition! Don't want to enter the competition? Feel free to still register and bring pies to share!

PIE COMPETITION

Please bring your homemade pies to the gym from 9-10:00am!

We ask that you bring two pies, one for the competition and one to share with attendees. Pies will be divided into categories for Fall, Fruit, Free-for-all, and Kids division! Please cut your pies into at least 8 pieces. Winners will be chosen in each category as well as the "Best Pie In Soddy Daisy!" overall prize!

ADDITIONAL FUN!

Hayride around campus

Pie Eating Contest - Kids, Youth, and Adult Divisions

Hot Dogs and Popcorn

Games and Activities

Photo Booth

Face Painting

Live Bluegrass Band!