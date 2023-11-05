Soddy Daisy Pie Festival

to

First Baptist Church - Soddy Daisy 10185 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee 37379

Join us for an exciting afternoon of fall activities with toe-tapping music and tasty treats! Jump aboard one of our hayrides and enjoy some time around the toasty bonfire with hot dogs and s'mores!

Bring your "A" game for some fun activities and games throughout the courtyard!

Bring your homemade pies to the gym for the exciting

PIE COMPETITION from 2:30-3:00pm! We ask that you bring two pies, one for the competition and one for the Silent Auction, with proceeds going to the Good Shepherd Food Bank. Pies will be divided into categories for Fall, Fruit, Free-for-all, and we are excited to announce the new Kids division! Winners will be chosen in each category as well as the "Best Pie In Soddy Daisy!" overall prize!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
423-332-2814
to
