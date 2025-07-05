Soddy-Daisy's Independence Day Celebration

× Expand Jason Richey Sponsors Flyer - Independence Day 2025 - 1 Independence Day Celebration

SODDY-DAISY, TN (June 9, 2024) – On Saturday, July 5th, families, friends, and neighbors are invited to enjoy live entertainment featuring four spectacular acts, a variety of games for all ages, a special Kidzone for children 14 and under, numerous arts and craft booths, a wide selection of food trucks, the annual custom car show, a dazzling fireworks display, and much more during Soddy-Daisy’s bigger, better, and more memorable Independence Day Celebration.

The event will take place at the Soddy Lake Recreation Complex on Durham Street starting at 10 am. A special Wall Ceremony honoring those who served will highlight the morning activities, along with the annual custom car show hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Soddy-Daisy Chapter 942. The day’s festivities will continue until the night sky is illuminated with a spectacular fireworks display.

This year’s activities include youth and adult cornhole tournaments and a dunk tank where participants can purchase tickets to aim at the target and “dunk” one of the courageous volunteers. Proceeds from the dunk tank will benefit the Trojan Fund. The Kidzone will feature free activities for children 14 and under, such as drawing and coloring stations, rock painting, bubble play, and more. For a minimum fee, children can participate in carnival games like ring toss, bean bag toss, and duck matching, where they can win prizes.

Four fantastic musical acts will keep the crowd singing and dancing throughout the evening. Country singer and songwriter Johnny Frank Widner will take the stage at 4 pm. (https://www.facebook.com/johnny.f.widner). The talented group from Chickamauga, Georgia, known as The Band Chickamauga, will perform at 5:15 pm. (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561148788787). Noah Peters, famously known as The Singing Barber, will thrill the audience with his musical style starting at 6:30 pm. (https://www.facebook.com/TheeSingingBarber). The gifted Tyson Leamon, a top choice for singer/songwriter music in the Tennessee Valley, will close out the evening’s performances at 8 pm. (https://www.facebook.com/tyson.leamon).

Sponsorships from Parkridge Health Systems, Rolling Oak Distillery, Higgins Construction, Floyd Hardware, George Wright Construction, Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, and Smith Douglas Homes were crucial in expanding the number of activities and offerings for this year’s Independence Day Celebration.

“We invite everyone to come out to celebrate community, unity, and pride for our country,” said Burt Johnson, Soddy-Daisy City Manager. “Our commission and staff have gone to great lengths this year to make this celebration fun and memorable for all.”

Join us for a day of patriotic fun and spectacular fireworks. Further information, including vendor registration and additional event details, can be found on the Soddy-Daisy website at Soddy-Daisy.org or email events@soddy-daisy.org or call 423-332-5323.