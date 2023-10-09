Solidarity with the People of Israel

Contact: Ann Treadwell, Program Director

atreadwell@jewishchattanooga.com

Interview Opportunity: Michael Dzik, Federation Executive Director

Monday, October 9th, 7:00p.m.

Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road

Open to the public; No cost to attend

“We are devastated by the horrific murder, slaughter and kidnapping of Israelis by the terrorist organization, Hamas”, cites Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. “This is a time for all Americans to unite with Israel and we invite the community to gather in solidarity.”, Dzik continued.

The event is Monday, October 9th at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace. It will include local speakers including the Jewish Federation’s newest Israeli Cultural Emissary, Ofer Musan, local rabbis and other regional speakers. For more information about this event contact 423-493-0270, or visit www.jewishchattanooga.com

SPECIAL NOTE: The press is welcome to attend, is encouraged to promote this program to the community, as well as attend to cover the event. Time will be made available for interviews if requested in advance.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga works diligently to educate and fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. We create partnerships with civic, business and faith communities to build understanding and respect for all.