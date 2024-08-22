× Expand SoLit August Poetry Book Club (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join SoLit's Poetry Book Club!

Join us for SoLit's poetry book club! This club will focus on contemporary and slam poetry and other writings by some of today's best contemporary poets. August's meeting will discuss COUNTING DESCENT by Clint Smith. Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall will lead discussions. We can't wait to see you there! Email chelsea@solitalliance.org with any questions.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/ha52BmmCSo4fda43A