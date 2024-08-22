SoLit's Poetry Book Club

Somer Station 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for SoLit's poetry book club! This club will focus on contemporary and slam poetry and other writings by some of today's best contemporary poets. August's meeting will discuss COUNTING DESCENT by Clint Smith. Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall will lead discussions. We can't wait to see you there! Email chelsea@solitalliance.org with any questions.

RSVP: https://forms.gle/ha52BmmCSo4fda43A

Somer Station 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
423-267-1218
