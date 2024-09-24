SoLit's Poetry Book Club

Join SoLit for a book club focused on contemporary poetry! This month, we'll be chatting about Lucille Clifton's BLESSING THE BOATS in a discussion led by Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall. You don't have to finish the book to join, you just have to love poetry! Event is free, but please RSVP at: https://forms.gle/rom6wot8QGwhAKELA

Talks & Readings
