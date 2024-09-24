SoLit's Poetry Book Club
to
Pizza Bros Southside 1817 Broad St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
×
SoLit
Aug30 (700 x 500 px) - 1
SoLit's Poetry Book Club
Join SoLit for a book club focused on contemporary poetry! This month, we'll be chatting about Lucille Clifton's BLESSING THE BOATS in a discussion led by Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall. You don't have to finish the book to join, you just have to love poetry! Event is free, but please RSVP at: https://forms.gle/rom6wot8QGwhAKELA
Info
Pizza Bros Southside 1817 Broad St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Talks & Readings