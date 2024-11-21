SoLit's Poetry Book Club

to

Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join SoLit for a book club focused on contemporary poetry! This month, we'll be chatting about Neil Hilborn's OUR NUMBERED DAYS in a discussion led by Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall. Free, but please RSVP! https://forms.gle/Bp9meEE3t49vff9T8

Info

Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-1218
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - SoLit's Poetry Book Club - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SoLit's Poetry Book Club - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SoLit's Poetry Book Club - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SoLit's Poetry Book Club - 2024-11-21 19:00:00 ical