SoLit's Poetry Book Club

Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join SoLit for a book club focused on contemporary poetry! This month, we'll be chatting about Neil Hilborn's OUR NUMBERED DAYS in a discussion led by Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall. Free, but please RSVP! https://forms.gle/Bp9meEE3t49vff9T8
Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
