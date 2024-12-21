SoLit's Poetry Book Club

Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us for SoLit's poetry book club focusing on contemporary and slam poetry by some of today's best poets. This month, we'll be chatting about Rudy Francisco's HELIUM. Feel free to join even if you haven't read the book! Discussions are led by Woodson Carpenter and Erin Hall. Free, but please RSVP: https://forms.gle/zR8rHAXezTCmMBUL6

Art & Exhibitions
423-267-1218
