Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join SoLit's Poetry Book Club!
Join us for SoLit's poetry book club focusing on contemporary and slam poetry by some of today's best poets. This month, we'll be chatting about The World Keeps Ending, and the World Goes on by Franny Choi. Feel free to join even if you haven't read the book! Discussions are led by Woodson Carpenter. Free, but please RSVP: https://forms.gle/M5uprZagUqUyeqhR8
