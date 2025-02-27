SoLit's Poetry Book Club
Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join us for SoLit's poetry book club focusing on contemporary and slam poetry by some of today's best poets. This month, we'll be chatting about Danez Smith's DON'T CALL US DEAD. Feel free to join even if you haven't read the book! Discussions are led by Woodson Carpenter. Free, but please RSVP: https://forms.gle/d5s1Snq5qG1yqTLMA
Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
