SoLit's Poetry Book Club
to
Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
×
SoLit
march poetry book club (700 x 500 px) - 1
Join SoLit's contemporary poetry book club!
Join us for SoLit's poetry book club focusing on contemporary and slam poetry by some of today's best poets. This month, we'll be chatting about Ada Limón's BRIGHT DEAD THINGS. Feel free to join even if you haven't read the book! Discussions are led by Woodson Carpenter. Free, but please RSVP: https://forms.gle/T7RWgNhC9wStu1SD9
Info
Society of Work on the Northshore 110 Somerville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions