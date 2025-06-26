× Expand SoLit june poetry book club (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join SoLit's Poetry Book Club!

Join Woodson Carpenter and SoLit for June's poetry book club! We'll be reading and talking about BLUFF by Danez Smith. You don’t even have to finish the book to come hang with us, but we think it’s a pretty good one. RSVP: https://forms.gle/jpcPZZFUZtUV8TBU8