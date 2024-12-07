SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Bradley Sides

The Arts Building 301 East 11th Street, Tennessee 37403

Join SoLit for an afternoon with Bradley Sides! He will share from his recent short story collection, "Crocodile Tears Didn't Start the Flood." A Q&A and book signing will follow. More information at solitchatt.org

Many thanks to our sponsors, HHM & First Horizon!

Free event, $5 donation suggested. We want our events to be accessible to all, but we very much appreciate donations to help us keep bringing talented writers to Chattanooga in our visiting author series!

