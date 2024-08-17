SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erica Wright

× Expand SoLit erica wright southbound series 2024 (Instagram Post) - 1 Join SoLit for a conversation with visiting writer Erica Wright in conversation with Paul Luikart!

Join SoLit for an afternoon with visiting author Erica Wright in conversation with local author Paul Luikart! She will share from her new novel, HOLLOW BONES, an Appalachian reimagination of Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure." "Hollow Bones" is available for purchase with ticket or at the event from The Book & Cover!

FREE event, $5 donation suggested.

We want our events to be accessible to all, but we do appreciate donations to help us keep bringing talented writers to Chattanooga in our visiting author series!

For more information on Erica Wright and "Hollow Bones," visit solitchatt.org/guest-author-erica-wright