SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erin Hoover

Join SoLit for an afternoon with Erin Hoover! She will share from her recent poetry collection, No Spare People. A Q&A and book signing will follow with books available for purchase. Many thanks to our sponsors, HHM & First Horizon!

Tickets at solitchatt.org. Free event, $5 donation suggested.

We want our events to be accessible to all, but we very much appreciate donations to help us keep bringing talented writers to Chattanooga in our visiting author series!