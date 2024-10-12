SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erin Hoover

to

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join SoLit for an afternoon with Erin Hoover! She will share from her recent poetry collection, No Spare People. A Q&A and book signing will follow with books available for purchase. Many thanks to our sponsors, HHM & First Horizon!

Tickets at solitchatt.org. Free event, $5 donation suggested.

We want our events to be accessible to all, but we very much appreciate donations to help us keep bringing talented writers to Chattanooga in our visiting author series!

Info

ArtsBuild 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 300 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erin Hoover - 2024-10-12 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erin Hoover - 2024-10-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erin Hoover - 2024-10-12 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SoLit's Visiting Author Series: Erin Hoover - 2024-10-12 16:00:00 ical