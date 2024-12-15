× Expand by Christiana Key 2024 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 12.15.2024 Yule Solstice Sanctuary at Crabtree Farms on December 15 from 6-8pm

Solstice Sanctuary: A Yule Gathering for Reflection and Hope

Join us for a magical Yule Celebration on December 15 from 6-8 PM at Crabtree Farms, where we honor the winter solstice and the profound theme of rebirth, especially for women. This enchanting evening invites those seeking a deeper connection to nature, community, and the divine feminine to gather in warmth and fellowship.

As the longest night of the year unfolds, we’ll explore the beautiful interplay between darkness and light. This event draws inspiration from Modraniht, or “Mother’s Night,” a cherished ancient festival dedicated to honoring the feminine spirit and our ancestral mothers. It is a sacred time for recognizing the strength, wisdom, and nurturing qualities of women throughout history.

Who Should Join:

As we are celebrating Mother’s Night, this gathering is geared for women who feel the call to reconnect with their roots, honor their ancestors, and embrace the nurturing aspects of themselves, and men who respect the role of women in spirituality and honor those who tend to the hearth and hearts.

If you are seeking community and a deeper understanding of your spiritual path, this celebration is designed for you.

This event is for adults and mature teens. Please leave children at home, or consider a group babysitter!

You are encouraged to come dressed up in holiday attire.

As twilight falls and we gather in the warmth of community, our evening will unfold with a series of activities designed to nurture reflection, connection, and joy. Each element of the evening has been thoughtfully crafted to honor the spirit of Yule and the return of the light. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Opening Ritual: Together, we will create a sacred space, lighting candles to symbolize the return of the sun and the rebirth of our intentions.

Storytelling and Folklore: Share and listen to tales of winter solstice traditions and the powerful role of women in our ancestral lineages, exploring themes of resilience and transformation.

Community Feast: Enjoy a potluck-style meal featuring seasonal dishes, herbs, and foods that nourish the body and spirit, honoring the bounty of the earth.

Sharing Ancestral Wisdom: Participants are encouraged to bring a small token or story representing a female ancestor to share during our circle, fostering connection and remembrance.

White Elephant Gift Exchange: Each participant is invited to bring a wrapped gift for a fun, festive swap. The only rule: your gift should be something you already have at home, not something newly purchased. Choose an item you’d like to exchange and enjoy the surprise!

As we celebrate the rebirth of women during this sacred time, we honor our shared experiences and the strength we draw from our lineages. Join us in this empowering evening of connection, reverence, and joy, as we look forward to the light that awaits us in the new year.

Let’s gather in gratitude and intention, embracing the magic of Yule together!

ABOUT YOUR FACILITATOR, KIKI:

Christiana “Kiki” Key, originally from Brooklyn, NY, now honors her ancestors by cultivating a life of sustainability and spiritual stewardship in Chattanooga and Northwest Georgia, on the lands originally belonging to the Cherokee Nation. As a devoted homesteader, ancestral wellness guide, and practicing pagan, Kiki empowers others to embrace the principles of land stewardship, sustainable living, and ancestral connection.

Her journey has been marked by a deep commitment to celebrating the Wheel of the Year and weaving together modern and traditional pagan rituals. From the penthouses and basements of New York City to occult gatherings in stone circles of Ireland, Kiki’s ceremonies guide participants in honoring the rhythms of the earth, grounding in seasonal rituals, and reconnecting with their roots. Her gatherings leave participants feeling spiritually lighter, deeply connected to community, and more empowered in their lives.

Beyond the ritual circle, Kiki is a dedicated practitioner of ancestral arts and wellness. She offers homesteading insights that help individuals align with their lineage and set intentions for future generations. With expertise ranging from druidic practices to practical and metaphysical herbalism, Kiki creates an inviting space for personal transformation rooted in the wisdom of the past.

Follow her journey of ancestral wellness and land stewardship on Instagram: @kikitheepagan