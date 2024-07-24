× Expand John Dooley The Song Circle: Katrina Barclay & Luke Simmons at Songbirds 7/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

$10 General Admission

Songbirds Foundation is seeking to make strong community ties even stronger by launching “The Song Circle,” a night of live music featuring top Chattanooga songwriters sharing original songs and stories. The third iteration of this event is set for Wednesday, July 24 at 7 p.m. featuring Katrina Barclay and Luke Simmons with host Richard Daigle.

“We saw a ton of fantastic local and regional songwriters in February's Tennessee Songwriter's Week competition, and The Song Circle will allow us to build off of that momentum," said Songbirds Executive Director Reed Caldwell. "It gives songwriters a chance to showcase their talents to a local audience in a great listening room environment. We’re very excited about this event and encourage all music lovers to come out.”

Katrina Barclay cut her teeth on bluegrass, gospel, classic rock, and pop music growing up. She is no stranger to the stage, performing with her family for the majority of her childhood before she began writing songs and teaching herself to play guitar in 2007. In college, Katrina was honing her solo performance skills by circulating the coffee shops and music festivals around the greater Atlanta area. She took music theory, chorus, and show choir. She was also constantly seeking out and collaborating with other musicians she came across on her travels. During that time, she connected with Hector Cervantes and became a vocalist and guitarist in the youth ministry worship band at West Rome Baptist Church. She's known by her ability to captivate an audience and invite them to face whatever emotion she evokes in them. Her music has just enough roughness around the edges to remind you it's real, and it will take you to a place you didn't know you wanted to go. Incorporating alternative, blues, and indie influences, Katrina Barclay's music is dynamic and her lyrics are honest and open.

Luke Simmons hails from the small town of Anniston, Alabama, right off the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains where he spent most of the time plucking on his acoustic guitar and contemplating on just how big the world around him was. As is the call of many impressionable young men, he felt burdened with purpose to share love and joy through his songs, so he set off from his home and took root in Chattanooga, TN where he met a plethora of talented musicians. He was swept away by the local music scene and from the smallest venue to the biggest stages and even to the elaborate festivals, he has given his all in the name of good music and good vibrations. And now he desires to place his name in that melting pot of music. Luke Simmons & the Lovestruck was born in late 2015. He along with his incredibly talented friends have begun marching from the practice rooms to the stages, wherever they are welcome to show people that no matter how confusing this world we all live in may become, love and a little bit of good music can go a very long way.

Richard Daigle is a New Orleans-born retired writer/editor and late-blooming singer-songwriter who released his first album in 2020. He plays regularly in Chattanooga and occasionally in Atlanta and Nashville and has twice been a Chattanooga finalist in the TN Songwriter Week competition.

“Audience interaction will be a big part of The Song Circle,” Daigle said. “The artists will not only share their songs but share where they get their inspiration from, how their writing process unfolds and answer questions about the meaning behind their songs.”