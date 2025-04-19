Songbirds Spring Market

× Expand Kat Friedmann Spring Market at Songbirds on 4/19

We are so excited to announce our very first ever Songbirds market this spring 🌷🌼💐 We’re looking for vendors of all kinds to fill our venue on Easter weekend, Saturday April 19th, from 11–3 PM. Creators, show us what you got! Whether it be visual art, jewelry, pottery, candles, textiles, and beyond ♾️ Our online application is now OPEN and linked below. Check out all the details and apply to be considered for a spot 📝

🔗 https://forms.gle/aiqu9fhKXq9NbKgS8

Deadline to apply: Sunday March 2nd at 11:59 PM EST

❀ Questions? Email info@songbirdsfoundation.org ❀

Stay tuned for more details!