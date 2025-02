Songbirds Spring Market

ร— Expand Kat Friedmann Spring Market at Songbirds on 4/19

We are so excited to announce our very first ever Songbirds market this spring ๐ŸŒท๐ŸŒผ๐Ÿ’ Weโ€™re looking for vendors of all kinds to fill our venue on Easter weekend, Saturday April 19th, from 11โ€“3 PM. Creators, show us what you got! Whether it be visual art, jewelry, pottery, candles, textiles, and beyond โ™พ๏ธ Our online application is now OPEN and linked below. Check out all the details and apply to be considered for a spot ๐Ÿ“

๐Ÿ”— https://forms.gle/aiqu9fhKXq9NbKgS8

Deadline to apply: Sunday March 2nd at 11:59 PM EST

โ€ Questions? Email info@songbirdsfoundation.org โ€

Stay tuned for more details!