Songbirds Summer Market

ร— Expand Kat Friedmann Summer Market at Songbirds on 7/19

Summertime is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with another seasonal artisan market?! ๐ŸŒทโ˜€๏ธ๐Ÿ‰ We had such a blast this spring, we're stoked to host another ๐Ÿ˜Ž We are so excited to see what goodies y'all will be bringing to your booths on Saturday July 19th from 12โ€“4 PM! From the looks of it, you can expect an array of creative products and services, from henna body art to hand crafted jewelry, original artwork, ethical taxidermy & insect displays, and more! ๐ŸŽจ๐Ÿ’Ž We'll be running a mimosa drink special at the bar ๐Ÿฅ‚ + Stay in the area to see Pinch Hitter's live concert at 8 PM that night! ๐Ÿค˜

In the meantime check out our incredible vendors:

โŸก instagram.com/devilinthedungeon

โŸก instagram.com/deshpanderutika

โŸก instagram.com/silver__priest + instagram.com/iamcybercrypt

โŸก instagram.com/luvu.tattoo

โŸก instagram.com/soulshine_artz

โŸก littlesoberbar.com

โŸก hangoverstraps.com

โŸก linktr.ee/feraloddities

โŸก soggybottomsoyboy.com

๐Ÿ—“๏ธ Saturday July 19th, 2025

๐Ÿน 12 PM โ€“ 4 PM

๐Ÿ“ 206 W. Main St. Chattanooga, TN 37408