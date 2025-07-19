Songbirds Summer Market

× Expand Kat Friedmann Summer Market at Songbirds on 7/19

Summertime is around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with another seasonal artisan market?! 🌷☀️🍉 We had such a blast this spring, we're stoked to host another 😎 We are so excited to see what goodies y'all will be bringing to your booths on Saturday July 19th from 12–4 PM! From the looks of it, you can expect an array of creative products and services, from henna body art to hand crafted jewelry, original artwork, ethical taxidermy & insect displays, and more! 🎨💎 We'll be running a mimosa drink special at the bar 🥂 + Stay in the area to see Pinch Hitter's live concert at 8 PM that night! 🤘

In the meantime check out our incredible vendors:

⟡ instagram.com/devilinthedungeon

⟡ instagram.com/deshpanderutika

⟡ instagram.com/silver__priest + instagram.com/iamcybercrypt

⟡ instagram.com/luvu.tattoo

⟡ instagram.com/soulshine_artz

⟡ littlesoberbar.com

⟡ hangoverstraps.com

⟡ linktr.ee/feraloddities

⟡ soggybottomsoyboy.com

🗓️ Saturday July 19th, 2025

🍹 12 PM – 4 PM

📍 206 W. Main St. Chattanooga, TN 37408