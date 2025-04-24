× Expand Kat Friedmann Songbirds Youth Talent Show on 4/24

Songbirds welcomes you back to our beloved biannual Youth Talent Showcase on Thursday, April 24th from 7–9 PM! This special event is designed to give middle and high school students the opportunity to perform on a professional stage and gain real-world industry experience. More than just a talent show, this event provides young musicians with the tools and mentorship needed to take their artistry to the next level.

Leading up to the showcase, the selected participants take part in an exclusive music industry master class, where they collaborate to write and record a song at our very own Deadbird Studio. This hands-on experience introduces them to essential career development skills such as songwriting, recording, mixing, and mastering. We'll even show their finished creation live on stage at the event!

Hosted by local musician and season four contestant on The Voice, Amber Carrington, the showcase itself features up to 12 standout acts sharing their musical talents. Performing before a judges panel of 3 music industry professionals, students compete for career-launching prizes such as free studio time, a professional music video, and personalized coaching.

With only 100 audience tickets available, this intimate and inspiring event is a must-see for music lovers and supporters of emerging talent. For just $10, join us in celebrating the next generation of artists and witness the magic as young performers take the stage and share their passion for music!

Submission Info:

★ Open to all kids ages 12 to 18 years old across the greater Chattanooga area. All genres of music are welcome!

★ To enter, students must submit a video of themselves or their band playing a song up to three minutes long to contests@songbirdsfoundation.org. Entries must be received no later than 5:00 pm EST, Friday March 21st.

★ Video submissions will be judged on talent, song choice, stage presence, and overall appearance.

★ Up to twelve winners will be notified by email on Monday March 24th by 5:00 pm EST that they will be moving on to perform at the final Songbirds Youth Talent Showcase. This acceptance includes an invitation to attend the April 4th pre-showcase master class at Deadbird Studio from 4:30-7:30 PM, plus two complimentary guest passes to the showcase.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $10